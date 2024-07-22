Gov. Wes Moore becomes latest Democrat to back Harris for President

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Wes Moore is the latest high profile Democrat to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Joe Biden atop the Presidential ticket this upcoming election.

Here is part of Moore's letter backing Harris.

"I had lengthy conversations with both the President and the Vice President yesterday, and I offered my full support for Kamala Harris’ candidacy to both of them directly. Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country. President Biden selected her to serve by his side because he knew she could lead the nation. She will have the unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobilize a unique coalition, and we must rally around her and elect her to serve as the next President of the United States.

My endorsement today goes far beyond politics. The morning that the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, one of the first calls I received was from Vice President Harris. She made clear that the entire nation stood with Maryland as we confronted one of the worst tragedies in the history of our state. In that moment, she demonstrated not just her powers of leadership, but also her powers of empathy. It’s something Dawn and I have witnessed first-hand, as we’ve gotten to know the Vice President and her extraordinary family. She has devoted her life and career to family and country."

Biden on Sunday afternoon announced he would no longer be seeking reelection amid calls from his party to step aside. In doing so, he pledged his full support to Harris.

It's the first time a sitting President dropped out of a race since Lyndon B. Johnson did it back in 1968.

The effort to oust Biden began last month following a disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

After several more gaffes, calls grew placing heavy pressure on Biden to pass the torch.

Several other Democratic leaders raced to endorse Harris, including former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Ben Clyburn of South Carolina, and Governors Gavin Newsome and Josh Shapiro of California and Pennsylvania.

Former President Barack Obama, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer have not yet officially thrown their weight behind Harris.

Now the party awaits next month's Democratic National Convention, where the party's delegates will decide on the official candidate.