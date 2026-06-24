County by County, here's a look at where the races stand following Election Day

Anne Arundel County

County Executive:

Allison Pickard (D) will face Dave Crawford (R) in the General Election.

State's Attorney:

Incumbent Anne Colt Leitess appears poised to hold on to her seat with 56.76% of the vote over challenger Carolyn Grammas.

Register of Wills:

Jasmine M. Jackson is ahead in the race for the Register of Wills with nearly 67% of the vote over Courtney Buinskis.

To look at the County Council races, click on each district:

Baltimore City

Many of Baltimore City's races were unopposed, including Ivan Bates for State's Attorney. He faced no primary challengers and faces no general election challengers. Baltimore's City Council was not up for election this year.

Register of Wills:

Belinda Conaway is ahead in the Democratic race and will face Republican Andy Zipay in November.

Sheriff:

Sabrina Tapp-Harper is projected to beat incumbent Sam Cogen, with more than 55% of the vote.

Baltimore County

County Executive:

The Democratic race has not been called as of publication, but Julian Jones holds a commanding lead over Izzy Patoka. Pat Dyer is projected to be the Republican nominee.

State's Attorney:

Sarah David, backed by Governor Wes Moore, beat out incumbent Scott Shellenberger. There are no Republicans registered to run.

Sheriff:

Clyde Boatwright has a more than 15,000-vote lead in this race and is likely to become Baltimore County's next sheriff, with no Republican challenger.

To look at the County Council races, click on each district:

Harford County

County Executive:

Incumbent Bob Cassilly is projected to win the Republican nomination in his bid for reelection. The race on the Democratic side is just 4 votes apart as of publication.

Sheriff:

Incumbent Jeffrey Gahler is well ahead of challenger Keith Runk in the race for the Republican nomination. The Democratic race was uncontested, and the nominee will be Terrence Rogers.

To look at the County Council races, click on each district:

Howard County

County Executive:

Vanessa Atterbeary is the projected winner in the race. There is no Republican challenger.

Register of Wills:

Byron Macfarlane is ahead in this race by over 5,000 votes.

To look at the County Council races, click on each district: