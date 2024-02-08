City Council President Nick Mosby files for re-election one day before deadline

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is officially in the running for a second term.

Mosby filed for re-election just one day before the deadline, joining Councilman Zeke Cohen and Shannon Sneed on the ballot.

In March 2023, Mosby made it clear that he would seek re-election despite The Board of Ethics finding that he violated three ethics rules.

A judge ruled that he violated the first and third rules, but said the board erred on the second rule violation.

Later that month, both the Ethics Board and Mosby settled their issues.

Mosby has held the position since December 2020.