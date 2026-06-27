Baltimore County Executive race decided as Patoka concedes to Jones

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka conceded Saturday evening to fellow Councilman Julian Jones in the Democratic primary race for Baltimore County Executive.

Following the primary election on Tuesday, the race had not been called but Jones held the lead.

Late Saturday evening, Patoka sent Jones a text congratulating him on the victory.

Hi Julian - I tried calling you but your voicemail was full.



I want to congratulate you on a great campaign. I waited to call you until the majority of mail in votes were counted.



You are the democratic nominee for County Executive and I will support you in your efforts to win the general election.



I will also offer my support in anyway that you feel appropriate.



Again congratulations and well done!



All the best moving forward. Izzy Patoka

Jones, who won the Democratic primary, will face Republican nominee Pat Dyer in the general election.