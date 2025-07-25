Nine-year-old dies at The Boardwalk water venue at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. — A nine-year-old died while at the water park at Hersheypark.

The park released a statement from its CEO on Facebook Thursday night, saying that a lifeguard rescued the child and immediately performed life-saving measures.

The child was taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and died from their injuries.

The statement said out of respect for the family, Hersheypark is not releasing any more details about the child's death.

The Boardwalk is Hersheypark's water venue and has 16 different water attractions.

See the full statement below from Hersheypark's CEO: