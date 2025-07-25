Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Nine-year-old dies at The Boardwalk water venue at Hersheypark

ambulance.JPG
WMAR
ambulance.JPG
Posted

HERSHEY, Pa. — A nine-year-old died while at the water park at Hersheypark.

The park released a statement from its CEO on Facebook Thursday night, saying that a lifeguard rescued the child and immediately performed life-saving measures.

The child was taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and died from their injuries.

The statement said out of respect for the family, Hersheypark is not releasing any more details about the child's death.

The Boardwalk is Hersheypark's water venue and has 16 different water attractions.

See the full statement below from Hersheypark's CEO:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg