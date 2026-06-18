Baseball team cancels Pride Night game because players refuse to wear rainbow themed jerseys

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution, a professional minor league baseball team, canceled its Pride Night game because several players refused to wear rainbow-themed jerseys. The team released a statement saying the players' action is inconsistent with its vision of being the "Most Welcoming Place in York."

The club decided that hosting the event was more important than forcing players to wear jerseys, and is still going forward with Pride Night. The team was scheduled to play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs,

It will donate $10,000 to the Rainbow Rose Center, which serves the LGBTQIA+ community, to support its work in York.

Pride will still be hosted as a free-admission event that includes music, food, and batting practice on the field. That starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. at WellSpan Park.

Everyone's tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any future game. This is the 11th Pride Night the team hosted.