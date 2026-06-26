ABC News reports talks of a possible plea deal for Luigi Mangione in his federal murder case

NEW YORK — Attorneys for Towson native Luigi Mangione have talked about a possible plea deal in his federal murder case, according to ABC News.

Sources told ABC that his attorneys spoke with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday. It's not clear how far they got in the talks but they have now stopped.

Mangione is facing state and federal charges in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot to death in Manhattan in December of 2024.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to stalking and murdering Thompson. He has the right to change his plea, up until the start of his trial. His state trial is scheduled for September. The federal trial was pushed back to January of 2027.

His attorney did not comment on the plea deal talks but did say in a statement to ANC News that the prosecutors were trying to "manipulate public opnion and violate [Mangione's] constitutional right to a fair trial.