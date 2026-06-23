Mother and son found dead in Frederick County home, authorities say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Frederick County home on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6100 block of Baldridge Circle after a family member reported finding both individuals unresponsive.

The victims — a 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son — have not yet been publicly identified by law enforcement.

According to investigators, the deaths resulted from “circumstances confined to the residence and involving only the individuals present.”

Authorities say no suspects are being sought and there is no evidence of any ongoing threat to the public.

Both bodies were transported to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-600-1046.