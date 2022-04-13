YouTube removes Marilyn Mosby's new campaign video within 24 hrs following copyright complaint

BALTIMORE — A YouTube video released Tuesday by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, announcing her intention to run for reelection, has been taken down due to a music copyright complaint.

Parts of Walk With Me from the song Jesus Walks can be heard playing in the background of the three-minute plus video, with Mosby speaking over it with promises to continue her vision of reforming Baltimore City's justice system. The video was posted to Mosby's revamped campaign website and shared on her social media platforms. It's still apparently available to watch on Instagram.

The copyright claim was made by jazz musician Curtis Lundy, who wrote Walk With Me.

At the time this article was published, Mosby still had not officially filed for reelection with the Maryland State Board of Elections. She has until April 15 to do so.

When she finally does, the two-term incumbent will join a Democratic primary race that already includes defense attorney Ivan Bates, and former Mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah.

Both men unsuccessfully challenged Mosby in 2018, after splitting the vote.

Mosby still has the cloud of a federal indictment over her. Last week, a federal judge pushed the beginning of her trial back until after the primary.