'You’re destroying our city,' resident reacts to Park Heights triple homicide

BALTIMORE — Three men were killed in what police called a “running gun battle” on the city's Northwest. The incident brought Baltimore City's holiday weekend death toll to 8.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the Park Heights. The crime created a large crime scene that spanned three blocks. Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, another died at an area hospital.

The gun fire has multiple in the neighborhood concerned, including Kimberly Love.

"I live on Beauford Avenue," said Love. "This is so close to home."

The mother of two told WMAR-2 News the city's gun violence has got to stop.

"I have a message for you young guys," she said. "Start living your life and stop killing each other."

She went added that the gun violence is destroying the city.

In an effort to deter violence Baltimore City Police enhanced patrols through Monday with many cops working overtime.

During a press conference Sunday night, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, “It just shows the brazenness of today’s criminal element and people wanting to enact their violence against other people, even when other people are out and they’re putting other people in harm’s way."

Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the shootings in a statement Monday morning.

“The gun violence witnessed this weekend shows us that there are cowards among us who are willing to take a life, no matter how small or insignificant the beef,” said Mayor Scott. “We must hold them accountable and rid our streets of the weapons they use to take our daughters and sons away from us. I will be meeting with Commissioner Harrison to discuss what changes need to happen for the Baltimore Police Department to have a greater immediate impact on this violence. I will also be determining what other agencies can bring to the table to bolster these efforts.”

With the triple shooting Sunday night, a total of eight people lost their lives since the weekend began Friday night.

Earlier Sunday, officers responded about 4:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Mulberry Street in West Baltimore where they found a man suffering from multiple wounds to his upper body. Medics took the man to a hospital where he died.

Moments later police said a 41-year-old man arrived at a nearby hospital suffering from a wound to his hip. His injuries were not life-threatening. It's believed he was also shot in the 1400 block of West Mulberry Street.

Around 5:28 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Denison Street. Upon arrival police found a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the head. Police said that taken to the hospital where she's in critical condition. The shooting appears to be domestically related.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 61-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Baltimore’s Union Square neighborhood. He died at a hospital.

After midnight Friday, a 21-year-old man walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He'd been shot in East Baltimore. Unfortunately, he too died at the hospital.

At 7:52 p.m. Saturday, police responded to West Baltimore’s Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood and found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He died at a hospital.

Later Saturday night police found a man shot in the head in South Baltimore. The 52-year-old died at a hospital.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the shootings to call them at 410-396-2100. People who want to make anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.