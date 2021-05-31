6 killed, 5 injured in Baltimore Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Baltimore Police are investigating this weekend's shootings that spanned across Baltimore, from Southeast to Northwest.

"They cannot imagine the pain we feel when they take our loved ones lives," said Lisa Molock.

Molock is part of a growing group that knows first-hand how devastating it is to lose a loved one to gun violence.

"We don’t get over it, we just learn to live with it," said Molock.

After this weekend, more Baltimore families are going through this pain.

Since Friday, at least 6 people have been murdered and 5 others were shot in Baltimore City.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 61.

In separate incidents, two men were shot while in their cars.

Multiple times, police were alerted to the shootings because of shot spotter and in three cases, the victims were shot in the head.

As Baltimore Police investigate, community members are coming together to create change.

Saturday, they were out at the healing garden in Harlem Park, tying ribbons in honor of people who have lost their lives, like Donniya Burgess’ sister.

"When we come here, it just feels like they are still with us," said Burgess.

It was hosted by Moms Demand Action, and Lets Thrive Baltimore, founded by Molock to help children impacted by gun violence.

"We work with youth to divert them away from crime. We provide therapy for them, healing spaces and safe spaces for them to talk about what they are going through. We work with them on conflict resolution," said Molock.

"It kinda helps me a lot. Like everything we do, it helps. I can come here and just read stuff and see pictures and just think about people," said Burgess.

They have more events coming up as next Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

If you have any information about the shootings this weekend, you’re asked to call Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup to remain anonymous. You can also text a tip through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.