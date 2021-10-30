“You could’ve actually been surfing around here.” Tidal flooding in Bowleys Quarters

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A powerful storm led to flooding in communities along the Chesapeake Bay.

In Bowleys Quarters, John Burkowske didn’t want to take any chances after his home was damaged during Hurricane Isabel.

He said he removed everything off his pier and stacked sandbags to block any water from coming in.

Burkowske’s home was spared from any damages, but he said the storm gave him a scare.

“As the waves would hit the bulkhead, it would spray up in the air and the wind would take that spray and throw it all the way up to the house,” he said. "That gives you an idea of just the magnitude how strong the wind and water was.”

Homeowners said the high tide was possibly at least four feet around 3:00 p.m.

“You could’ve actually been surfing around here,” he said.

The strong winds and intense waves sent water crashing into piers in Bowleys Quarters.

It also spilled over into some people’s backyards and in some cases reached people’s homes.

The flood water closed several streets throughout the area as well.

“A lot of folks don’t realize how rough the bay can get it,” Burkowske said.

Another high tide is expected early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Burkowske said he hopes the worst is behind them, but added he’ll be keeping a close eye on the conditions.