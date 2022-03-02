Workforce Development Corporation helping Anne Arundel County residents navigate the job market

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The job market has been changed by the pandemic and knowing where to find your next job or career has been difficult for many.

Anne Arundel County has a program that has helped many navigate this job market.

"Our filing for unemployment was 10 percent of the states fillings," said County Executive Steuart Pittman about unemployment numbers for Anne Arundel County in the beginning of the pandemic.

That has changed largely due to a county program, the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation. The corporation helps county residents in job placement, retraining and certificates and licensing. The program has made an impact on the county.

"At the end of 2021, we had 21,243 more people working than we had a year before. That's 9 percent increase in our workforce," said Pittman.

The program has found 42 percent less people relying on public assistance and more than 20 percent have found a better quality of life. This program is perfect for these times.

The county is refocusing the program where jobs are abundant in the county and state.

"When you see that every dollar that's being invested in workforce development services, $8.90 is being returned into the economy," Pittman explained.

The program is free of charge and if you are not a county resident, they can push you in the right direction for your job search.