Women Helping To Empower Women walk to bring the village back

BALTIMORE — For over a year the We Our Us Movement has been giving out hundreds of jobs in communities across Baltimore.

We Our Us is a grassroots movement that utilizes and mobilizes hundreds of Black male role models who take opportunity to the streets to build up their community.

The ladies saw the need and now they are taking a similar approach to build up women of all ages.

A few years back artist and community Activist Adonna Black made a music video called “Where my Sistas at??” to showcase thriving black women in Baltimore.

“Even with the power of a mother we can influence our children, give them best that we have and do the best that we can, but we will ultimately need other people in our communities to join with us because it really takes a village to raise a child,” said Black.

She is the one of the co-founders of the group Women Helping to Empower Women or W.H.E.W.

They are partnering up with the men of We Our Us who have been employing and providing for thousands of African Americans in Baltimore.

“We gotta step it up,” Black said. “I was very inspired by their movement, we need to be protected by our kings. There’s been a lot going on in our communities with women and our young girls. We have been victims of crime acts of violence recently. So we’re like we no we gotta get together and we need our kings there to be with us to stand with us and to protect us.”

The groups goal is to bring hundreds of successful women of all ages together to Empower and strengthen communities.

With young leaders like Brooklyn Neverdon in the fold to flesh out what our youth need and provide the resources to get them where they want to be.

“If your child is not comfortable about talking about personal things just like little things than it’s a problem,” said Neverdon. “Everyone wonders why kids are acting out, we’re angry it’s a lot that we face on the daily that a lot of adults don’t understand. Like I always say I’m 15, my 15 is not your 15, how yours was back in the day, this is a whole new generation going through a whole new group of things.”

Neverdon is finishing up her freshman year at Parkton High School and she’s already a powerful voice for her peers.

“We need more role models, more guidance, more programs, more job opportunities, we need to start getting money,” Neverdon said. “We need places where we can start to develop to be on our own.”

Dorothy O’bannon has been working to build up Park Heights and Baltimore as a whole for years.

“We gotta start focusing and start healing,” O’Bannon said. “The way that happens is by listening to the stories like what you do on the channel 2 platform all the time about there are fathers in their community taking care of their children. There are programs in the black community that are reaching out and bringing resources to the black community.”

This week a 10-year-old girl was shot going to the store and overall 5 people under 18 were shot.

The group is taking a village approach to fix the problems that lead to the tragedies.

“You see my generation that brought a lot of trauma to the community and we are coming back to clean that up,”O’Bannon said. “Adonna is like my daughters generation. Than we got little Brooklyn there that’s that generation. We gotta reach all the social ills that’s going on in every generation and where Brooklyn’s age group is that’s our future right there.”

This is a socially distanced walk and all are invited.

There will be masks given out if you don’t have one.

They are going to shut down the street, so if you want to be a part of the carpool and stay in your car you can do that as well.

It starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greenmont Ave and 33rd Street and will end at Lake Montebello.