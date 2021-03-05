Five shot, one dead all under the age of 18 in Baltimore this week

BALTIMORE — In the past week, five people under the age of 18 have been shot in Baltimore. The youngest was 10.

The 10-year-old girl was shot in a West Baltimore triple shooting on Saturday, and just two days later, a 12-year-old boy was shot at the corner of Elmore and St Cloud Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

On Tuesday and Thursday, two 17-year-olds were shot. The first on Tuesday at the Mount Royal exit off I-83, while squeegeeing. Investigators believe he was targeted.

Thursday afternoon, the second 17-year-old was shot in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.

Then just a few hours later, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue. He was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

As of Saturday afternoon, the 15-year-old boy shot on Thursday died from his injuries.