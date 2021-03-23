Woman struck in face while walking in Clarksville Monday morning

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Police say a 55-year-old Asian woman was assaulted while walking along a path Monday morning in Clarksville.

The woman told police she was walking near Indian Summer Drive and Summer Sky Path around 7:30 am, when a man in his 20s jogged up from behind and struck her in the face as he passed.

Despite being left with a mark and having her glasses knocked off her face, the victim did not require medical attention.

Following the assault, the suspect reportedly said “I’m sorry I punched you.”

According to the victim's report, the suspect routinely walks in the area and may have a developmental disability.

The alleged incident happened the same day Governor Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan visited with Asian American business and community leaders in Ellicott City, to condemn crime against Asians.

During the event Hogan said he would direct authorities to increase visibility and patrols to protect the Asian community, following last week's mass shooting in Atlanta.

Anyone with information on this assault should call Howard County Police at 410-313-3200.

