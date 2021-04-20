Woman robbed and nearly kidnapped in hotel parking lot near BWI Marshall Airport

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a woman was robbed and nearly kidnapped outside of a hotel near BWI Marshal Airport.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on West Nursery Road at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Police say the victim was at her car in the hotel's parking lot when she was approached by two men who demanded her keys, cards and money.

One of the suspects also had a gun and told the victim she was coming with them as they tried to force her into their car which was described as a dark colored sedan.

Fortunately, she was able to get away and run back to the hotel to call 911.

She wasn't injured, but the suspects took off with her cellphone.

Descriptions of the two men and their car have so far been limited.

“I’m very shocked to hear that," said Julie Sewell who works in the area.

She said the incident is surprising, especially because she considered the area safe.

“I leave my car unlocked when I go to work. I leave the keys in there. Leave the keys there and go inside," she said. "But now I'm going to take my keys inside with me and lock up my car and be mindful of my area.”

Meme Johns said her thoughts are with the victim. She also said she's hoping police can get the people responsible off the streets soon.

“It’s very devastating and I hope that she is ok," she said.

If you have any information about the incident, Anne Arundel County police ask you to call 410-222-6135 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.