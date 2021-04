BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — A woman has died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in White Marsh on Friday night.

31-year-old Megan Frazier was hit by a 2019 Toyota Tacoma as she crossed the eastbound lanes of the 11000 block of Pulaski Highway just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

She did not cross at the crosswalk.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.

Police are investigating.