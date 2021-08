COLUMBIA, md. — Howard County police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed in Columbia early Saturday.

Around 3:37 a.m., a 2017 BMW X1 was driving on Route 29 approaching Rivers Edge Road when it hit a woman who was in the road.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Police are investigating and no charges have been filed.