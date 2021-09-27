Woman dies after suffering critical injuries in senior living complex fire

EDGEMERE, Md. — A woman who suffered critical injuries in a fire at a senior living apartment in Edgemere earlier this month has died.

According to officials, 64-year-old Darnell Louise Hall was a resident at St. Luke's Place on Lodge Farm Road where the fire occurred.

Investigators believe the fire was set accidentally by a woman who was smoking in her home while using oxygen.

RELATED: Woman smoking on oxygen accidentally causes fire at senior living complex

"A fire ignited and trailed along the oxygen tubing, burning the patient and igniting the couch where she was sitting," the Baltimore County Fire Department said in a press release. "Medical oxygen is enriched, leading to a greatly increased fire hazard because oxygen makes fires burn hotter and spread faster. Smoking should not occur in homes with patients on medical oxygen."