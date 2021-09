EDGEMERE, Md. — A fire broke out Wednesday on the fourth floor of a senior living apartment in Edgemere.

Multiple people were injured inside the complex on Lodge Farm Road, before the sprinkler system knocked the flames. It's unclear how severe the injuries are.

The fire has left some residents displaced. Crews from the Red Cross are on their way to assist.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.