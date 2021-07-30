Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman arrested, charged after abandoning infant in Glen Burnie woods

items.[0].image.alt
File
People arrested for violating isolation orders in Florida will get no bond pending first appearance
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 18:56:13-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 19-year-old woman has been charged after her baby was found abandoned in Glen Burnie woods.

The newborn baby was discovered near a wooded area in Glen Burnie on July 14.

RELATED: Newborn baby found abandoned in Glen Burnie woods with umbilical cord still attached

The newborn was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

In the past two weeks, Child Abuse Detectives executed search warrants and an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, identified as Olivia Dee Rose Thompson.

The 19-year-old was charged with Attempt First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, First and Second Degree Child Abuse, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and Desertion of a Minor Child.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019