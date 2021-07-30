Woman arrested, charged after abandoning infant in Glen Burnie woods

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 19-year-old woman has been charged after her baby was found abandoned in Glen Burnie woods.

The newborn baby was discovered near a wooded area in Glen Burnie on July 14.

The newborn was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

In the past two weeks, Child Abuse Detectives executed search warrants and an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, identified as Olivia Dee Rose Thompson.

The 19-year-old was charged with Attempt First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, First and Second Degree Child Abuse, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and Desertion of a Minor Child.

She was taken into custody without incident.