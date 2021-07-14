Watch
Newborn baby found abandoned in Glen Burnie woods with umbilical cord still attached

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 14, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police say an abandoned newborn baby was discovered near a wooded area in Glen Burnie Wednesday morning.

"It appeared to be a newborn child, umbilical cord still attached," said Marc Limansky, Spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Police.

The baby girl was found around 6:15 am in the 600 block of Greenway Road.

Right now she's being treated at a local hospital.

"Thankfully the child is still alive. It was suffering from some injuries due to being in contact with the brush, some bushes, scrapes, abrasions, that sort of thing," said Limansky.

Police still aren't sure who left the infant behind, but are actively investigating.

"This investigation will continue now to determining who committed this act and hopefully we will be able to bring some closure to it," Limansky said.

