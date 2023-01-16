Woman and dog shot in Anne Arundel County

BROOKLYN, Md. — A woman was shot in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.

Officers say a 48-year-old woman was walking her dog through the parking lot beside McDonalds when she was shot in the leg.

One woman who lives in the area, wished to withhold her name, says she goes to the shopping center a few times a week. When WMAR asked if she feels safe, she said, “Not really, there's always a lot of people lingering around and you gotta kinda watch over your back and shoulders at all times.”

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. Anne Arundel County police say not only did the woman get shot, but her dog was also shot in the leg.

"I do know that I’m about to take the dog to the emergency hospital to save the dog's life,” said Izzy White, who lives in the area.

White says he goes to the shopping center every morning and night to feed the homeless.

He knows the woman who got shot.

"This is a relatively high crime area so, that's why I’m out here every night. They call me the guardian. And I protect people as well as feed them. I probably got here a little too late or maybe I could have been one of the ones that was shot. Cause I wouldn't have let it happen right in front of me,” said White.

White said he'd like to see more police presence in this shopping center to deter the violence.

Police say they have no motive or suspect.