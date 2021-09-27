Watch
Woman accused of 2020 hotel murder extradited back to Baltimore County from North Carolina

Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police need help identifying this person in connection to 2020 murder
Posted at 12:24 PM, Sep 27, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — A 29-year-old woman has been extradited back to Maryland from North Carolina to answer for 2020 murder charges.

Ayanna Michelle Allen is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Lashawnda Saran Sanders.

Police found her body the morning of November 7, in the hallway of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham in the 400 block of Reisterstown Road.

No motive was ever released.

Allen is currently being held without bail.

