Woman accused of 2020 hotel murder extradited back to Baltimore County from North Carolina

TOWSON, Md. — A 29-year-old woman has been extradited back to Maryland from North Carolina to answer for 2020 murder charges.

Ayanna Michelle Allen is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Lashawnda Saran Sanders.

Police found her body the morning of November 7, in the hallway of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham in the 400 block of Reisterstown Road.

RELATED: Baltimore County Police need help identifying this person in connection to 2020 hotel murder

No motive was ever released.

Allen is currently being held without bail.