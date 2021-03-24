Baltimore County Police need help identifying this person in connection to 2020 hotel murder

TOWSON, Md. — Homicide detectives need help identifying a person of interest in the case of a 43-year-old woman killed last November, in Pikesville.

Lashawnda Sanders was found murdered inside a room at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham on Reisterstown Road.

Police on Wednesday released a 32 second video recording of the person walking up and down the hallway near Sander's room.

Anyone recognizing the person is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

