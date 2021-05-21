Wild video shows BPD officer shooting driver while being run over

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released wild body worn camera footage showing what led to a police trainee getting run over and a suspect being shot last weekend.

The incident begins around 9 p.m. at a parking lot in the 2200 block of E. Biddle Street.

Officers received information that a car stolen during a robbery earlier in the day was parked at the location.

The department released videos from the cameras of three different officers as well as their helicopter unit.

In the first video, an officer approaches the driver in the car saying "let me see your hands."

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Corey Dixon, immediately turns the engine on and begins speeding off while the officer tries opening the car door.

A police trainee, Thomas Smith, happened to already be on scene at the other end of the lot where Dixon was trying to flee.

Smith orders Dixon to stop the car but he keeps going and runs him over, prompting the officer to shoot Dixon in the hand and shoulder.

Dixon ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2000 block of E. Preston Street.

Helicopter footage shows Dixon bail out of the car and run into a nearby alley where officers eventually catch up and arrest him.

Dixon was treated and released from the hospital and charged with second degree assault and numerous traffic violations. Police say he is a person of interest in other cases.

Smith was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.