'Why would you do that?' Feces vandal leaves Howard County restaurant owners frustrated

BALTIMORE — Decency and respect isn’t too much to ask for but that’s what the co-owners of Blowfish Poke and Grill are demanding after someone walked into their place and did the unthinkable.

Jennie and Steve Kwon worked tirelessly to open the doors of their restaurant in Howard county and since opening their new location in Marriottsville, they’ve been able to welcome a lot of guests; but, one visitor flushed that warm welcome down the drain last week.

The Kwons say man walked into their restaurant with a rescue at that seemed both common and reasonable—at the time that is. But he’d leave the co-owners wishing they’d just said 'No.'

They tell WMAR-2 News whoever was responsible for the act, left them with a list questions and an extended list of chores forcing them to close their restaurant early for the day.

Customers were pretty upset about it.

"They’re like why would you open a business and close it and just… your operation time says 9 but obviously at 5pm you’re not open and you didn’t turn off your online ordering system. We had a poop situation," said Jennie Kwon

The Kwons quite literally had a poop situation.

"It was like a gruesome murder scene in there of poop everywhere from the toilet seat to the toilet itself to the floor to the rails to the wall the sink to the faucet everywhere," Kwon said.

You can imagine what their reaction was walking into that restroom.

"I think were all just shocked. Yea it’s just weird for a grown man to do something like that. It wasn’t a kid. It was a grown man," Steve and Jennie shared.

But this wasn’t the first unpleasant experience they’ve had in that same bathroom.

"Employees must wash hands before returning back to work and carved on there Asians with a smiley face," she remembered.

Because of the recent incidents the couple questions if they were victims of Asian hate.

"If there was an American restaurant next to me and then us the chances of them wanting to vandalize our bathrooms are a lot higher than a regular Italian restaurant or a sub place," Kwon said.

Regardless of the motive, they say their most frustrated with how one mans bad decision grossly impacted their business.

"Why would you do that? Why would you do that? Or what’s disturbing you?" They asked.

The Kwons since have taken more security measures as a precaution but their message is the same. It’s not that hard to be respectful.