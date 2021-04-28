Where does your county stand on mask regulations and restrictions?

On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors in Maryland, effective immediately.

Lifting the order is in line with the latest CDC guidance and follows the advice of leading public health experts.

Want to know where your county stands in terms of the mask regulations? Take a look below!

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the Baltimore City Health Department:

“The Mayor and Baltimore City Health Department are reviewing the most recent State mask order and want to ensure that Baltimore's local mask mandate is in alignment with CDC guidance. We would like to reiterate that the CDC's guidance for not wearing a mask when outdoors under certain conditions specifically refers to fully vaccinated individuals, or those interacting with fully vaccinated individuals.

Baltimore City will make an announcement regarding new mask guidance in the days to come.Currently only one out of four Baltimore residents are fully vaccinated. This means you can safely assume three out of four people you encounter in public are not yet fully vaccinated. While there is a lower risk of disease transmission outdoors, that is not the same as no-risk of disease transmission.

Creating policy that distinguishes between people who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated will inform our review of the current mask mandate.We continue to encourage Baltimore residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant by wearing masks in situations where physical distancing is not possible. We also encourage all Baltimore City residents aged 16 and up to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, by either signing up at covax.baltimorecity.gov or calling our Call Center at 443-984-8650 to register for an appointment.”

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman:

“Harford County will lift outdoor mask requirements and lift restrictions on outdoor dining as outlined today by Gov. Hogan. With our drive-thru mass vaccination site open at Ripken Stadium, I continue to encourage everyone to get a vaccine and stay safe.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball:

“Howard County residents and businesses have remained vigilant since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is evident with more than 50% of residents receiving a first dose of a vaccine and a positivity rate of 3.3%. We are currently reviewing the Governor’s revised Executive Order to understand its full implications. We will continue to evaluate our metrics and we remain committed to making data informed, people driven decisions to keep Howard County residents safe.”

We will update as more county reactions come in.