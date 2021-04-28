Masks, face coverings are no longer required outdoors in MD, all restrictions to be lifted for outdoor dining

ANNAPOLIS — Masks and face coverings are no longer required outdoors in Maryland, effective immediately.

Lifting the order is in line with the latest CDC guidance and follows the advice of leading public health experts.

Marylanders who have not yet been vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks, especially when physical distancing is not possible.

Masks and face coverings are still required at all large ticketed venues, as well as indoors at all public and private businesses, and when using public transportation.

Beginning May 1, all restrictions will be lifted for outdoor dining. Standing service may resume outdoors at bars and restaurants, and all capacity and distancing restrictions related to outdoor dining will be lifted.

Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants, and individuals who are not vaccinated should continue to be cautious.

Maryland now has 12 mass vaccination sites open and fully operational as well.

The 13th and final site at the Mall in Columbia will open Friday, and is anticipating a record opening day of 1,000 vaccinations.

Also beginning Saturday, May 1, all eligible Marylanders will be able to go online or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX and immediately book an appointment at any of the state’s mass vax sites.

To prepare for direct scheduling, pre-registration will end Thursday, and by the end of the day Friday, everyone who has already pre-registered will be contacted for an appointment.

All college students in Maryland are also encouraged to begin the vaccination process here, even if they may end up getting their second shot in their home state.