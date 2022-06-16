What is Juneteenth and where will it be celebrated in the Baltimore area?

BALTIMORE — Juneteenth is now recognized as a national federal holiday.

On June 17, 2021, Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It also celebrates African-American culture with events, music, dancing, clothing, and so much more.

This year, Juneteenth will be on Sunday. Government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 to observe the holiday.

There are celebrations and commemorations taking place across the WMAR-2 News viewing area.

Baltimore City:

AFRAM: The Juneteenth headliner in Baltimore City is AFRAM, one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast. AFRAM will be at Baltimore City's Druid Hill Park. The two-day festival with performers, food, and more, will be on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Organizers say the purpose of the festival is to teach people about African American culture and highlight the excellence within the Black community.

Juneteenth Father's Day Soul Marathon: This will be held on Sunday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Tickets range from $63 to $103. The Juneteenth Father's Day Soul Marathon will have performances by Freddie Jackson, The Manhattans Featuring Gerald Alston. Special performances include The Softones, Bloodstone, Blue Magic, The Temprees, First Impression, J’Kar, Palovation, and Style. Hosted by Ms. Maybelle with Special Guest DJ Mike Jones and DJ Unique.

Juneteenth: Black Business Marketplace: Palladium, 2900 Liberty Heights Avenue, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 60+ Black-owned businesses, sponsors and community organizations will be in attendance.

GiveThx Party: Come out and dance the afternoon away! This event will feature a live DJ playing the best in dance music from house music to disco! Visit the other side of the park for the lively drum circle! Shop, eat, fellowship and, most importantly, dance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at Eager Park between Ashland Avenue and Eager Street.

Culture Queen's Juneteenth Jubilee: Sunday, January 19 from 2:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. at Bliss Meadows-Backyard Basecamp, 5105 Plainfield Avenue. Award-winning children's entertainer to speak at black-owned farm.

Juneteenth Brunch: Hosted by The Presidents' roundtable, at Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt Street, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join for brunch, networking, and a panel discussing a look back at the past, how far we have come, and how far we still have to go within the Black Business Community in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. region.

Bask in Freedom: From 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Join to celebrate Juneteenth with a special commission and live performance by Ray Winder and her intrepid band of musical creators, whose jazz meets hip-hop meets R&B sound is sure to move both body and mind. This family-friendly live performance is FREE and will include a specially commissioned piece by Ray Winder and her band that celebrates Juneteenth and the fearless expression of Black freedom. Come, bask in your freedom!

Juneteenth Festival and Marketplace: Sunday, June 19, from 3 pm to 7 p.m. at Eubie Blake National Jazz and Cultural Center. Celebrate African American culture and the principle of Ujima (collective work and responsibility) and Juneteenth. This year's celebration features more than 25 artists and performers. The experience will include poetry, dance, music, storytelling, and art and will present the self-determination, artistry, and faith of Black Baltimore.

Juneteenth Community Walk: Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue A.M.E. Zion Church, 1128 Pennsylvania Avenue. Walking to raise funds to support educational opportunities for children, youth, and adults in Baltimore City's underserved communities. The goals are to do more to help the elementary schools in the community by offering tutoring sessions and camps, entrepreneur cohorts, computers, and other resources needed for diverse generations in the Heritage Crossing and Upton communities in Baltimore City.

Juneteenth par-tea: Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., EMAGE Center: Dress up in your sun dress & hat for some tea party fun. Music, indoor & outdoor seating, tea party food, games, door prizes & more!

"On Juneteenth & Jubilee": Saturday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm, 3811 Park Heights Avenue. Join to chat about the book On Juneteenth (Annette Gordon-Reed) and Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking (Toni Tipton-Martin)! Annette Gordon-Reed’s On Juneteenth provides a historian’s view of the country’s long road to Juneteenth, recounting both its origins in Texas and the enormous hardships that African-Americans have endured in the century since, from Reconstruction through Jim Crow and beyond.

Baltimore County:

Celebrate Our Day of Freedom: A free event will be held on Saturday, June 18 at Liberty Court Center, 8604 Liberty Road, in Randallstown. The event will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with food trucks, vendors, music, games, health screenings and community resources.

Historic East Towson Juneteenth Music Festival: This will be held Sunday, June 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 411 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, in Towson. This event features jazz vocalist Michele Bowman, blues legend Mark Muleman Massey, Baltimore's hottest trumpeter, Brandon Woody, and more. Inspired by the Historic East Towson Renaissance Movement, the festival is a celebration of the hertitage, history, and culture of this storied community.

Juneteenth Celebration: Catonsville: Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum. Follow segments of the Underground Railroad with Harriet Tubman and listen to Master storytellers weave various stories of strength, honor and hope relevant to all cultures.

Anne Arundel County:

Annapolis Juneteenth and Festival 2022: Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Bates Athletic Complex. This is the 2nd annual Annapolis parade and festival. This year, there will be an R&B main stage and a gospel main stage, featuring blockbuster headliners and a host of local talent. Fireworks will immediately follow the show. Last year over 65 organizations, bands, and clubs jammed the streets of Main and West as thousands aligned the sidewalks to witness history being made – Annapolis' first celebration of Juneteenth.

Harford County:

Hosanna School Museum's Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival: Saturday, June 18, Historic Hosanna Museum, 2424 Castleton Road, Darlington: The Hosanna School Museum's Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival will return to an in-person celebration on Saturday for its sixth-annual event to commemorate the end of slavery and celebrate African American history and culture.

Howard County:

Juneteenth Celebration: Sunday, June 19, Wilde Lake High School, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: The Howard County Center of African American Culture's Juneteenth Celebration 2022 will be Sunday at Wilde Lake H.S. starting at 1:30 p.m. The event includes a musical interlude, presentation of the flag, music, poem readings and more.

Carroll County:

Downtown Westminster's First Juneteenth celebration: Saturday, June 18, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main Street in Westminster: The Juneteenth in Carroll Planning Committee is excited to announce the 1st Annual Juneteenth in Carroll! Join us at the Arts Center and the surrounding downtown area for an afternoon of live performances plus panel discussions, community vendors, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

Cecil County:

Juneteenth celebration: Monday, June 20, 1 p.m., Cecilton Community Center, 30 Levi Coppin Street, Cecilton: Join various speakers and enjoy light refreshments.

