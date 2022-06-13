Afram is celebrating Juneteenth in-person this weekend

BALTIMORE — This weekend kicks off Juneteenth and what better way to celebrate the holiday than going to the Afram Festival. After two years of celebrating the festival virtually, this weekend the festivities will be in-person.

Afram will celebrate its 45th anniversary. Organizers say the purpose of the festival is to teach people about African American culture and highlight the excellence within the Black community.

The two-day Black excellence event will happen at Druid Hill Park. It’ll feature everything from good food to rhythm and blues.

"We are so excited to bring it back. We have some amazing lineups. That includes our headliners like Ne-Yo on Saturday night and the O'Jays on Sunday night, which is black excellence in itself," said Nicole Green, Co-Chair of Afram.

This event also sheds light on Black local owned businesses. Afram gives entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their talents and build a reputation in the community.

Organizers are implementing an initiative to show solidarity. Afram will give away 10, $1,000 grants to non-profit and community organizations that host existing and established Juneteenth events.

"My hope is that everyone comes out, has a great time, enjoys the music, spends money with our vendors, and, you know, I think it's just gonna be a great way for Baltimoreans to relax," said Green.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend and the city is preparing for the crowd by implementing safety protocols. Safety will be a collaborated effort.

Organizers are working closely with city police and a private security firm will be monitoring the crowd.

The festival is free and open to all ages. Anyone attending should check AFRAM on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for real-time updates and click here for more details.

