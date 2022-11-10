'What idiot thought of this': MTA releases transit proposals for better travel, some aren't happy about it

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Maryland Transit Administration is working on a way to get people to and from the city with ease, however, this idea heavily involved construction in Towson.

This is why the Greater Timonium Community Council hosted a meeting with MTA to gain community feedback.

Most of the proposal will start on York Road. There are seven alternatives, which included two light rail trails, four bus rapid options, and a subway option–that many didn't mind entertaining.

The light rail option was the least favorable for the crowd. This transportation idea will mainly travel on the surface roads.

One of the options proposed the line begin at Lutherville, ending at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

"The study reportedly will provide rapid transit from Towson to downtown Baltimore, so we're asking why do you need to come outside of the beltway and have terminals at Lutherville, " said Eric Rockel, President of Greater Timonium Community Council.

Homeowners were also upset they weren’t notified about these proposals beforehand. Many had concerns about the traffic jams, even with the idea of making part of the light rail run underground.

"I live on York Road and there's a lot of residents that live on York Road. Where do you want them to park their cars when they come home from work, because when you put this project in, you're dropping it down to two lanes. It's going to create traffic issues and it's going to create environmental issues. So, I'm like, what idiot thought of this," said Peter Hammerer, resident on York road.

However, some people think the opposite and wouldn’t mind more bus options like the proposed rapid bus transit that would run from Towson to Port Covington.

"I don't like the ability to be able to hop on a train and go somewhere and not have to worry about parking a car when you're going where you're coming from. I think most of these people are thinking very outdated in terms of what public transport brings to an area," said Kris Demetrios, Baltimore County resident.

MTA says they understand not everyone agrees, but the goal of the project is to make transportation more accessible.

"This is one of the top corridors to connect north south in our region. I really give people options for getting to various destinations and jobs and doctor's appointments," said Kate Sylvester, Deputy Administrator Maryland Transit Administration.

No decision was made at the Greater Timonium Community Council Meeting meeting.

View the seven proposals here.