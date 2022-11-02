'What can you do about it': Gas prices on the rise again in Maryland

BALTIMORE — The issue we keep seeing, the price of a gallon of gas.

It's something that keeps going up and we've seen it here in Baltimore rise five cents over the past week.

Filling up the gas tank can be a dreadful situation for some.

"This increase is affecting a lot of people, affecting the economy,” said Kevin Piesto, a gas station customer.

According to AAA, gas prices across the country have dropped about two cents, while the prices in Maryland have gone up. The average price in Baltimore is currently at $3.73 a gallon, just last month the price was $3.42.

"We're believing that a lot of the lower gas prices in other parts of the country is actually contributing to the lower national average. However, some states on the east coast, Maryland, included have actually seen a slight increase over the last week or so,” said Ragina Ali, the AAA Public Relations Manager.

That increase is really digging into some people's wallets.

"It’s through the supply chain, truckers getting stuff to us,” said Lee Haile.

Haile owns a small home improvement business, he says the rising costs of gas is impacting prices for his customers like he's never seen before.

"It used to be you'd go out and give somebody an estimate, but if it's a distance, you got to say hey, you got to pay me for my time. Where as years past I didn't do that,” said Haile.

One gas station customer says he didn’t even notice the increase.

"I don't even pay no attention, I just come get my $25 or $30 and just keep it going. I do know everything is going up, but like what can you do about it,” said Abdullah Couleman, gas station customer.

Others say all the rising prices have one thing in common

"It’s gotten out of hand what I have to pass on to my customers through fuel costs, materials. Unfortunately, are reflecting on what we have for a government,” said Haile.

"I think someone else is reeking the benefits, not us. Who do you think is? Well, it's hard to say, but I think it's government issued. I'll put it to you that way,” said Piesto, a gas station customer.

AAA is researching this trend in gas prices and plans to have a report out next week on how this will affect holiday travel.