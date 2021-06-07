'We're all in this together. That's a total crock' Business owners asking city leaders to do more following triple shooting in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — As Baltimore City Police continue to investigate Sunday's early morning triple shooting, business owners are asking the city for additional help.

"It's sad that this happened," said business owner Beth Hawks. "But it's almost like we knew it was coming."

"Those are human beings. It’s just not okay," said business owner Nicholas Johnson. "It’s not OK anywhere, certainly not in your front yard and not in front of your business."

As we've reported, three people were shot early Sunday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., two officers were on foot patrol in the area when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

People in the area told the passing officers that two people had been shot.

First responders found 24-year-old and 26-year-old men who had been shot in the 1700 block of Thames Street.

Moments later, officers in the area heard gun shots near Aliceanna Street at South Broadway, about two blocks away. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the head.

All three victims were taken to a hospital. The the first two are being treated for non-life threatening wounds and the third victim is in serious condition but stable.

Business owners told WMAR-2 News the unlawfulness they witness in the area is being tolerated with no repercussions.

"We need Marilyn Mosby to let the police enforce the law," said Hawks. "Open containers, the open air drug market, loitering, urinating, defecating in public. It’s all okay. It’s not Okay. That’s not how civilized people act."

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby responded Monday to similar concerns during an unrelated press conference.

"Having the police respond to the Harbor for an open container makes absolutely no sense when we have an increase in non-fatal shootings and homicides," said Mosby. "It’s about resource allocation. You can’t have it both ways. We want to deploy our officers in a way that makes sense for trying to change the trajectory of violence in our city."

Right now, police are reviewing area surveillance footage in hopes of getting an identification on the suspect responsible.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.