3 men shot in Fells Point Saturday night

BALTIMORE, md. — Three men were shot early Sunday morning in Fells Point.

Just after 12:30 a.m., two officers were on foot patrol in the area when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

People in the area told the passing officers that two people had been shot.

First responders found 24-year-old and 26-year-old men who had been shot in the 1700 block of Thames Street.

Moments later, officers in the area heard gun shots near Aliceanna Street at South Broadway, about two blocks away. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head.

All three victims were taken to a hospital. The the first two are being treated for non-life threatening wounds and the third victim is in serious condition but stable.

"Strangely enough, in this case there were no arguments that precipitated this shooting. There were no type of disputes. It seemed like everyone was a having a decent time when these gun shots rang out," said Det. Donny Moses with Baltimore Police.

After reviewing surveillance video, police believe one man committed both shootings and they are looking for witnesses to help identify him.

"He walked in on foot. He walked away on foot," said Moses.

Sunday, Fells was full with its usual crowds and music, people saying the crime won’t keep them from coming, but it will keep them vigilant.

"Just making sure you're staying with multiple people at the same but other than that it’s a good area. They have great food here, great music, great times," said neighbor Jemia.

"Fells Point is still a wonderful jewel of Baltimore, still vibrant, happy and healthy. I’m hoping that maybe there can be a new plan to help us down here for when these incidents to happen," said Luana Kaufmann, owner of Emporium Collagia.

Moses said they have already ramped up patrols with help from multiple city agencies.

"We are doing our best to protect you but at this point, as we have seen from last nights incidents, it may not have been enough. There were officers right there," said Moses.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.