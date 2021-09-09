'We will rebuild. We are resilient’: Officials hold town hall in Annapolis to help community recover from tornado

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — County and city officials held a town hall in Annapolis to help residents recover after a tornado ripped through the area a week ago.

“The government has hustled into action and is working to do whatever we can to support you,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The EF-2 Tornado destroyed five buildings and damaged more than 70, including 25 that are condemned.

It also displaced 37 people. Currently, 17 people are displaced.

“Things can be replaced, but our lives at least my son and I were fine,” said Kim Noel-Clark.

Noel-Clark lives on Forest Avenue and is one of the people affected by the storm.

She said her home is now unlivable.

“We were very emotional because we lived in the neighborhood my whole life,” she said. “I’ve been there 62 years. My parents had the house built in the 50s.”

Noel-Clark said she is waiting on the status of her insurance claim.

She like so many others came to the town hall in Parole to get information about local resources and services to help make the recovery process easier.

Renters, homeowners and business owners were also able to attend breakout sessions at the town hall to ask questions and get the assistance they need.

“The town hall today was perfect with all the services that are available to us,” she said.

County and city officials are urging for people to continue reach out to them for any questions they may have.

“This really is about not just the property, but the people. Whatever the needs are. That’s why you have your own government to help in times like this,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We will rebuild. We are resilient."

A spokesperson for the city said total cost of the damage is still unknown, but they hope to have that information in a couple of weeks.