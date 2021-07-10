'We stand united for justice': A show of unity as community leaders denounce vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A group of elected officials, faith leaders, activists and others came together to stand up against hate after more than a dozen gravestones at Jewish Cemetery had swastikas and other anti-Semitic messages spray-painted on them.

“It’s so important for us all to be allies whenever any of us are attacked all of us are attacked,” said Howard Libit of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

The vandalism at the cemetery on German Hill Road was discovered on the Fourth of July.

RELATED: Swastikas found spray-painted on more than a dozen headstones at Jewish cemetery in Baltimore

The damage was cleaned it up the next day.

Police are investigating every lead possible as extra security measures are set to be put in place at the cemetery.

“Here in Baltimore we are each other's keeper,” said City Councilman Zeke Cohen. “We stand together across lines of race, religion, ethnicity, color and creed. We will not be divided or deceived into believing that we are each other’s enemies.

It was a display of unity showing the most powerful weapon against hate is love.

“We stand united for justice, for love and for each other,” Cohen said.