'We remember them': Howard Co. advocates honor those who died of overdose

BALTIMORE — Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.

People gathered in Howard County to raise awareness, and educate people on the effects of addiction and remember those we’ve lost to overdoses and drugs.

Advocates say addiction doesn't discriminate, and that it's important to learn about the disease so we can help those in need.

Addiction has been around for decades and countless families are impacted by it.

Barbara Kronberger, a parent who watched two children battle addiction, said she has one son in recovery. However, another son, Kevin, lost his life to the challenges of addiction.

"He had great blue eyes and he was a gentle soul," Kronberger said. "He was flying high. His trajectory was up there shooting for the stars and then addiction took them down and he knew he was loved. It's just that it destroyed his physical being and his mental being, and God took him back home."

The awareness event was all about education and acceptance.

Advocates, who are now in recovery, explained there is always hope despite how some people may feel.

"It's never too late," said Rachael Wall, a recovery advocate. "It is absolutely never too late. You will sit in places, rooms, communities groups where somebody matches your story, and they're living a life that you can live."

"It's very dark in the beginning, you don't feel hopeful," recovery advocate Anah Siva said. "You feel there's no way out, but if you're struggling, or if you have a family member of struggling, we're here for you, just come reach out."

For those who lost someone to addiction, advocates say getting support from events like this will help with your healing.

"By the time we get to the point where the candles are lit, we're asking people to come to the mic and speak the names of their loved ones," said Barbara Allen, Chair of Opioid Crisis Community Council in Howard County. "I have them raise their candles up so that our loved ones look down and know we remember them."

If you or someone is in need of resources visit the these websites: