'We pray for them': Baltimore church aims to end violence with gun buyback event

BALTIMORE — Ending gun violence one gun at a time, that's the mission of First and Franklin Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.

The names and ages of people lost to gun violence this past week are read by members of the church every week.

It’s part of the service at First and Franklin Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.

"We have, every Sunday, a remembrance of the people that we understand have been killed by gun gun violence in the preceding week,” said Reverend Christian Iosso, First and Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Rev. Iosso says sometimes the list is long sometimes short, but even a short list is too long.

"We pray for them, we pray for the perpetrators, we pray for the survivors of these acts of gun violence,” said Rev. Iosso.

Death from gun violence happens all too often in the city.

Rev. Iosso says they are looking to reduce gun violence with a gun buyback.

"We are preparing for the gun buyback next Saturday where we will be receiving guns from people we will be giving them gift certificates in gratitude," said Rev. Iosso.

It's called “Guns to Gardens,” a project part of the national campaign aimed at reducing the number of guns in households and in communities.

Where September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can drop off unwanted guns at First and Franklin Presbyterian Church.

The guns will then be taken apart and melted into garden tools.

"We will be with a chop saw chopping up the guns and then we will meet with a blacksmith later on and have them made into implements that we will give to community gardens here in Baltimore" says Rev. Iosso.

He says getting rid of guns that are just lying around is one step in providing a safer home.

"Even unnecessary guns can be misused and if one is depressed or if there is domestic violence, we want those guns out of the house if not off the streets," said Rev. Iosso.

Gun owners who give an operable gun for dismantling will receive a gift card.

The value will depend on the gun that is donated ranging from $100-$250.

Police will be assisting with the gun buyback but no names will be taken down.

Every donor will remain anonymous.

