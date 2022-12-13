We Our Us Movement to host community walk to fight against crime

BALTIMORE — Last week in Park Heights, four men were shot and killed in less than 24 hours. The pain hit the community hard, especially since no one has been held accountable yet, but community activists say we're all accountable if we don't get involved.

Dozens of people came out Monday to take steps towards change. The violence in Park Heights is pushing the community to action and they want more people to join them.

25-year-old Tavaz Myles, 20-year-old Amare Burruss, 24-year-old Jalil George, and a 32-year-old Rashard Hall, were all murdered last week within hours of each other.

Their lost lives hit the community hard. Neighbors say Baltimore is turning into a graveyard, as almost every sidewalk in the city has a memorial on it, but community leaders are not losing faith.

"No longer is it good enough to do our 9-5 and just take care of our kids. We got to get in the way of the issues that we have in our community," said Elijah Miles, Chairman of Tendea Family.

We Our Us hosted a community walk Monday night as a call to action. They joined other anti-violence organizations as they walked the streets of Park Heights to meet people where they are.

Block by block they handed out flyers with resource information and knocked on neighbors doors to get them involved in combating the violence in Baltimore.

"This is just a moment right now where we get to highlight these lives that have been lost from gun violence, but every life is important, and we highlight every life and every time we walk in, that's why we walk in the community. We will not stop until the violence in our community stops," said Corey Barns, Director of Operations for We Our Us.

"Once you take somebody's life, you can't take that back. You can't change it, you can make it right with their family, you know, and I've never seen it to a point where it's men, women and children. You know all the time. You know, I've never seen that in Baltimore, so we definitely need everybody on board," said Mark Cannon member of We Our Us.

We Our Us walks everyday Monday. If you would like to get involved


