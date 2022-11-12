'We motivate each other': Soul Food Restaurant provides life lessons in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One group of young business owners have expanded their services with help from the food project.

Giving kids and younger adults a chance to express themselves while making money, that’s the mission of The Grind in Southwest Baltimore.

It's a church building turned into a restaurant and business run by young entrepreneurs. The Grind, located in Carrollton Ridge, allows a group 16 to 24 year to create their own businesses while learning real life lessons.

One side of the building is The Grind Soul Food Restaurant, where every Thursday from 4-7 p.m., dinner, desert and sides are sold.

"The food we had to come up with was last, like what are we going to sell, we got everything. So, we all came up with like soul food just because we are in the heart of Baltimore, that'll be famous around here,” said Tyree Johnson, chef at The Grind Soul Food Restaurant.

All items on the menu are part of each person's business, and when added together makes a meal. The group must use their profits to provide their own supplies, cook the food and clean up after.

And since they've only been open eight times so far, there hasn't been much income yet.

Johnson says they have expanded hours on some Fridays hoping to change that.

"First couple of times we weren't making enough and we were spending more than we were making. So I had to learn you got to pay to play though, it don't matter as long as people know that you're ramping it up,” said Johnson.

The Grind provides teachable moments throughout the process, giving the group a chance to see what it's like in the hospitality industry.

"Me, I’m just out here selling t-shirts trying to get out of the way trying to stay off the streets,” said Travon Rush, owner of DUMMY T-shirts.

It's not just the restaurant bringing in the customers, The Grind has clothing and merchandise as well. Rush has a t-shirt business called DUMMY and station set up outside fixing bikes, he attributes the idea to his cousin.

"One day he text me and was like, you know what you're doing with your life? I'm like no, he's like, matter of fact, I’ve got a business for you. So I’m like what is it? He's like DUMMY, so I’m like what does it stand for and he's like do not underestimate my mojo,” said Rush.

They may each run their own business, but it takes a team to be where they are today.

"We motivate each other honestly, like we push each other. If one person is having a bad day, like I ain't going to do this today, we're telling that person you're going to do it today, like you're going to do it. We actually push each other to go further,” said Tyshae Jennings, owner of Humble and Grind.

The clothing and merchandise side of the grind is open every day and they are looking to expand.