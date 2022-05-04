'We have to take care of each other': Community members gather for safety walk in Highlandtown after recent robberies

BALTIMORE — Community members in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood gathered for a safety walk on Tuesday in response to recent crimes.

“We have to take care of each other,” said Rosalyn Vera, who owns Hecho En Baltimore on Eastern Ave. “It definitely hit home on Tuesday.”

Vera’s business was one of six businesses in the area that were robbed within the past two weeks.

‘We aren’t being protected’: Frustrated Highlandtown business owner concerned about safety after rash of robberies

Baltimore Police released photos Monday of the suspects behind some of the robberies.

Baltimore Police Department

“My nephew and daughter were there so they were the victim of this,” Vera said.

“These are small businesses a lot of these are owned by local families. That’s their lifeblood,” said Arch McKown, the safety chair for the Patterson Park Neighborhood Association.

MORE: ‘We aren’t being protected’: Frustrated Highlandtown business owner concerned about safety after rash of robberies

The goal of the safety walk was to raise awareness of what’s been happening in the neighborhood while also building trust within the community.

“We talk about areas where people don’t feel safe. We can also talk about how to press charges, or what holistic things can come into play,” said McKown. “There is all sorts of conversations that go into a lot of different directions. But, ultimately it generally does result in people feeling and being safer.”

Robbery attempt at Highlandtown business

Vera is hoping the walk will lead to change in Highlandtown.

She thinks more lights and cameras are needed to better protect the community.

“Whatever I can do to help out and be a voice, for our community, especially our Latino community, I’m here for them,” Vera said. “And I’m here for everyone. All I have is love for Baltimore and we just want to make sure it’s safe.”

If you have any information about the robberies that can help police in their investigation, you’re encouraged to give them a call.