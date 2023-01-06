'We have to hold people accountable': Ivan Bates discussed future plans at town hall

BALTIMORE — Fear, pain, and sorrow. These are some of the words that describe what many Baltimoreans are feeling just five days into the new year.

People want answers and accountability for the violence that plagues the city. Ivan bates, Baltimore’s new State's Attorney, hosted a public safety meeting to discuss what can be done to reduce the violence.

It's been less than a week since the new year began and already 13 people have been shot in Baltimore, seven of them were teenagers, unfortunately, two of them were shot and killed.

The unending violence has taken away many children and traumatized various communities. Baltimoreans are calling on Bates to make some changes.

"We're hoping that we have a State's Attorney that's looking forward to making some changes and our city, understanding that two things must go together: engagement and enforcement, and that if we move those two things together, I believe we can make some bigger changes in our city," said Corey Barnes, Director of Operations for We Our Us, Anti-violence organization.

Some residents want the State's Attorney to focus more on programs rather than punishment depending on the crime.

"Instead of locking people up, sentence them to complete an apprenticeship program. Now, that person has a trade for life," said Keith Scott, Baltimore resident.

On Thursday, Bates spoke with community leaders and families to discuss how we, as a city can take back our streets.

He expressed how he will prosecute police misconduct and others who severely break the laws of the city–and kids won't be excused.

"We're not looking to prosecute low level offenses, but we have to hold people accountable for their actions. We can direct them to diversionary programs. We can give these individuals jobs and resources. We are not trying to lock you up and give you a criminal record, but if a person continues to show time and time again that they don't want to follow the law you're asking to be prosecuted," said Bates.

Bates says the main message is accountability, but he needs the communities help, so if you see something, say something.

