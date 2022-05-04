'We feel betrayed': Warehouse opponents disappointed by Harford County Council's lack of response.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Concerned homeowners in Perryman were hoping for a win at Tuesday night's Harford County Council meeting.

This comes after County Executive Barry Glassman vetoed a measure that would’ve delayed development of a massive warehouse project.

Unfortunately, none of the seven council members took up a motion to override the veto.

During public comment, dozens of opponents to the Perryman warehouse development project walked out.

"Not a set of balls in the room."



Addressing the crowd, Ron Stuchinski said their work isn't over.

"It just shows you where the council stands with us," Stuchinski said. "You know, all the smiles and all the handshakes and all the phone calls, emails...basically we've done our job."

"We feel betrayed."



County charter states Harford County council members have the power to override a county executive's veto by its next legislative meeting.



It's unclear why no action was taken Tuesday.



WMAR-2 News asked Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti why no motion was taken.

"I have other things to attend to, but I'd be happy to discuss this with you tomorrow," he said after Tuesday's meeting.

He then referred us to the county's legal counsel. We were directed to the county's charter.

According to the county's charter, council members have the right to override a veto by county executive by the next legislative. It's still unclear why they didn't at Tuesday's meeting.

"It’s very disheartening. We feel mislead. We feel cheated," said Stuchinski. "We feel seven council members oh was an explanation on what happened tonight. We’re not done. Again, this is the begging of our fight."

