Harford County homeowners push to end development project

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Concerned homeowners in Perryman are hoping for a win at tonight’s Harford County council meeting.

This comes after County Executive Barry Glassman vetoed a measure that would’ve delayed development of a massive warehouse project.

WMAR-2 News’ Dave Detling is live outside county offices in Bel-Air ahead of tonight’s possible showdown.

Since the announcement of Glassman’s veto last night, people who live in Perryman and those who oppose the project have reportedly sent more than 250 letters to county council members asking them to oversee that veto later this evening.

HAPPENING NOW



Opponents of a mega warehouse project in Perryman are protesting outside the Harford County Council building.



They're asking council members to override @HarfordExec's veto of a recently passed temporary moratorium.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/QUnY6f0M3i — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) May 3, 2022

It’s the latest push to put an end to this development project.

About 10 opponents gathered outside county government offices.

Their opposition is the development of this massive warehouse project which calls for five mega warehouses to be built.

Those against the project say their are safety concerns, centered around current zoning.

Last month the county voted on a moratorium — which would have delayed development until an in-depth study could be performed.

With yesterday's veto of that measure people in Perryman are calling council to override the veto tonight.

"Today’s is one of our final pushes yes. The moratorium was past two weeks ago by counsel, a 70 vote. It was vetoed yesterday by the executive so tonight we need to cancel to override his veto. That’ll be our first step in fixing this problem," said Ron Stuchinski, project opponent.

"Let’s develop appropriately and take into account the health and safety of the community. The community doesn’t want this," said Paul Fallace, another project opponent.

Right now, the Perryman warehouse project is not on this evening’s agenda.

Taxpayers are hoping there will be a motion to add it so a vote can be taken against the Glassman’s veto.

We’ll have an update at 11.