'We don’t give up': Ceasefire weekend begins Friday as Baltimore continues to grapple with gun violence

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ceasefire 365 will hold its last ceasefire weekend of the year starting Friday.

For 72 hours, the organization is once again calling for people in the city to put the guns down and stop the killings.

“I welcome everybody to celebrate the fact that we are still alive to feel the joy and the pain of what it means to be alive right now in 2021 in a place like Baltimore,” said Erricka Bridgeford, who is the co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365

The last ceasefire weekend of the year comes after a violent Halloween weekend where at least five people were killed.

It capped a deadly October month of more than 25 murders.

“I feel the temptation of hopelessness weighing on me right now just from how hard the work is and how overwhelming all of it is,” she said.

The city is on pace for more than 300 homicides for the 7th year in a row.

Despite the continued violence, Bridgeford said she remains committed to helping change the city for the better.

“Doing the work every day, you see the impact you’re having because people in Baltimore let you know how much they appreciate the good work when it’s impacting their life,” she said. “Yes, we get discouraged in Baltimore sometimes, but we don’t give up.”

