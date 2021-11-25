'We are doing this for him': Youth football team dedicates season to honor late coach, hopes to raise money to play in championship

BALTIMORE — A youth football team in Baltimore is headed to Florida to compete for a national championship, but for the coaches and players it’s more than just a game.

The season was a special one for the FCA Park Heights Secret Society Saints because they dedicated it to their late coach Garrick “Dipper” Williams.

He died in March when he was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Mondawmin Mall.

“What he meant to this football team. He meant a lot actually,” said Coach Robert Johnson. “He brought his passion. He brought drive. He brought a sense of hope for our youth.”

Johnson said Williams or better known as “Coach Dip” was a beloved coach who was a role model and mentor to his players.

“I think for him, seeing these kids prosper, get into school, get good grades, these were the things that was a staple for our program and one of things that was near and dear to him,” Johnson said.

Coach Dip’s legacy continues to live on through the team.

The Saints decided to honor their coach by wearing “Long Live Coach Dip” on the back of their jerseys.

They also dedicated the entire season to him, finishing undefeated with a chance to compete for a national championship.

“I feel like he was with me out there,” said Darrell Lawson who is a member of the Saints. “When we kept on winning because he was probably celebrating with us.”

It was Coach Dip’s goal to one day win the big trophy.

"We are doing this for him," Johnson said.

The Saints have created a GoFundMe to help pay for the trip.

The team said it will mean a lot to win the big game for their late coach, knowing he will be there in spirit every step of the way.

“I think he would be so proud, and I think he wish he could be here right now,” said Saints’ player Lavar McNeil.

If you would like to help the team go on their trip to Florida, you can donate by clicking the link here.