Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event that finds about 20,000 people flocking to Easton every fall.

Thursday through Sunday, you will find everything you need to experience the outdoors at the Waterfowl Festival in the heart of Easton in Talbot county. Some of the best carvers in the world came right from the shore and now carvers from all around the country come here.

"It's very important and unfortunately kind of becoming a lost art so, we treasure our carvers that come every year," said Pam Keeton, Waterfowl Festival.

You can get anything related to our Eastern Shore way of life. Art, food and music is in abundance here. Some vendors come here year after year. Kristen Umana with Local Cost is here for the first time.

"We really wanted to find a way that we could donate more money to charities wwe are most passionate about, and so 5 percent of all our proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation," said Umana.

The art work, the food, the hunting apparel, it's all popular here but nothing is as exciting as the dock dogs.

"I tell ya, when we posted on Facebook that the dock dogs were going to be back this year I think there were something like 7,000 people that looked at it and we got a lot of likes and loves and all that stuff so we were very happy," said Keeton.

And if you like dogs, the waterfowl festival is definitely for you. They got all kinds of K9's here. Black ones, white ones, big ones, little ones, fake ones and wet ones. They love dogs so much here, dogs get things free.

So throw the kids in the car, either the two legged or the four-legged kind, and come to the hottest place to be in Maryland this weekend.