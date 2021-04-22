Waldorf School of Baltimore Celebrates Earth Day

NORTH BALTIMORE— — Earth Day brought out an extra love of nature at The Waldorf School in North Baltimore. To celebrate the holiday, 6th graders and staff planted flowers and cleaned up litter in areas surrounding the school grounds.

The school’s Executive Director said nature is a key education focus at the school, not just on Earth Day.

She added that is because of what you can learn from getting out into the environment.

“[Students] learn a respect for, not just for the surrounding environment, which is really important, but also for themselves,” said Pat Whitehead. “If you're out in nature, you're doing, you're active, you're learning how to be creative with what's around you, you're learning how to build little log teepees and shelters and things.”

Earth Day has been a holiday since 1970.